It Needs To Be Said Again: This Is NOT South Jersey

New Jersey has an interesting history when it comes to who we are as a state. The most common argument today, however, is the all-important North vs South Jersey debate.

Throw in the argument of including Central Jersey and you have a whole new can of worms there. But let's face it, it wouldn't be New Jersey without these debates. Yes, we are divided when it comes to defining who we are, but we're divided in a way that's always good-natured and well-intended.

And if you really think about it, there will always be things to argue over when it comes to what is what. Much like the North vs South, here are a few more of those debates that'll never go away.

Central NJ?

The Central Jersey debate is particularly interesting since it ties into this argument of what's not South Jersey. Before we get into that, we must first define where Central Jersey is.

According to Gov. Murphy, Central Jersey is Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. Some New Jerseyans, however, have had issues with that.

Apparently, Monmouth County does not fall within the parameters of what's considered Central Jersey. At least it doesn't when it comes to tourism in The Garden State.

But if Monmouth County isn't Central Jersey, then what is it? Is it North, or is it the Shore? Both of those would be logical arguments when it comes to the centrally located county.

South NJ?

According to what our state officials want us to believe, Monmouth County is actually designated as part of South Jersey. Throughout the summer of 2024, there have been online references about this when it came to tourism in New Jersey.

Look, I get it. It's all about revenue and highlighting a section of New Jersey that might often be forgotten about. But I'm sorry, Monmouth County is NOT South Jersey. Full stop.

After a year now of this debate being "settled," it needs to be said again. Monmouth County does not belong as part of the South Jersey region. The Shore? Perhaps. The North? Maybe. Central? Absolutely.

Divided into two?

It's just a fact. The lifestyle or geographical location of Monmouth County does not match the vibes of South Jersey. If anything, the best place to put that South Jersey dividing line should be the border of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

And if the argument is over including the Shore, why not just divide Monmouth County into two regions? Keep most of it in Central, with only the portion along the coast designated as the Shore. Wouldn't that be a more accurate reflection of what Monmouth County truly is?

Yes, tourism dollars matter, there's no denying that. And we certainly want those not from around here to pay a visit to the Great Garden State. But if we're going to designate a true Central Jersey region, then Monmouth County needs to be included as part of that region.

Sorry, but it needs to be said again - Monmouth County is NOT South Jersey. It's like saying Cape May has Western charm.

