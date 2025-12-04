🍗 A new Mediterranean restaurant is hitting New Jersey with free food.

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A Mediterranean restaurant is opening its first New Jersey location next week with a big celebration and free food.

Osmow’s brings Mediterranean cuisine to New Jersey for the first time

Osmow’s, located at 569 Milltown Road in North Brunswick, will host a grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Among the goodies are free Chicken on the Rox to the first 200 customers. The brand’s signature dish features grilled marinated chicken, served over a bed of fluffy rice and topped with the brand’s famous garlic sauce, tahini, and sumac.

Grand opening in North Brunswick promises free food and community festivities

The day’s festivities will also include free food samples, music, cake, photo opportunities, and more for residents of the North Brunswick community and its surrounding areas.

In 1998, Sam Osmow emigrated from Egypt to Canada with his family, bringing with him a passion for Mediterranean cuisine and a dream to succeed in his new home, according to a statement from the restaurant.

Why North Brunswick was chosen for Osmow’s NJ debut

According to a spokesperson for Shaheen Group Inc., the franchisee behind the new location, North Brunswick was chosen for its vibrant food scene and diverse community.

“North Brunswick is the perfect place to bring Osmow’s next-level Mediterranean cuisine to the northeast. Our goal is to offer fresh, flavorful, and customizable meals that everyone can enjoy,” the spokesperson said.

Some menu favorites include shawarma plates and wraps, keto and protein-friendly options, and a variety of customizable meals.

Osmow’s plans expansion across New Jersey

With family and friends in the area, the franchise group saw a natural opportunity to introduce this menu to a town that values authenticity and quality.

The opening is just the beginning. Osmow plans to expand throughout New Jersey, the statement read.

Osmow currently has locations in New York, Florida, Virginia, and Michigan.

