Thirty years is a long time. That’s how long a pizza joint called Slice of Heaven had been serving locals and tourists in Beach Haven. The beloved Jersey Shore pizza shop opened during Bill Clinton’s first term, years before the Monica Lewinsky case would even be heard of.

People who went to Slice of Heaven as kids grew up and then brought their own kids. It has been part of the community for a long time, and it all came to an end last month.

The last day

Nov. 17 was the last day for the business at the corner of Seventh Street and Long Beach Boulevard. The building they lease was sold two years ago, and while they have remained there since, a new lease could not be worked out.

Colleen Mazzella knows better than anybody life’s harsh realities and the struggle of opening a business. But she is determined to find a new location and reopen. She hopes for that to be somewhere on LBI so her many fans can return for the tasty food they grew to love.

Slice of Heaven became a family business

What makes this all more poignant is that it’s not just a story about a Jersey community loving a small family-owned restaurant.

It’s a love story in and of itself.

Colleen met her husband, Dominick, as a teenager when she was working at another restaurant in Stafford Township. They would end up marrying and opening Slice of Heaven in Beach Haven, and they would go on to have a little boy who started learning the ropes. It truly became a family business.

Last year, just days shy of his 58th birthday, her husband Dominick died. Her world collapsed overnight. But the love that came from the community kept her going. There was a huge outpouring of support and stories of how much he had meant to people, NJ.com reported.

Their son wants to take over the business someday, and Colleen is determined to find it a new home.

May that be sooner rather than later, and if we hear of an update, we will certainly let you know.