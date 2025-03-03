Finally got to try one of New Jersey’s hottest pizza joints

I used to work down the street from this place many years ago and never knew it was there. Maybe it opened after I stopped working on that street. Nope. It's been there since the 1940s.

It's a family-run business that's now in its fourth generation of operation. There's been a lot of good chatter about this place for years, so we had to check it out.

When I arrived, I thought the GPS had taken me to the wrong place. It was a big old house at the end of a long street with no signs.

When I pulled into the parking lot, I saw the small sign over the door in the back of the building. It's Conte's in Princeton. It is as "old school" as they come, and the fact that it's also a bar was a plus.

The best part for me was the two ladies from Italy with whom I got to speak Italian. The menu is limited to just a few staples of most Italian pizza joints. The real star here is the pizza.

We have a plan to be able to judge how truly good the pizza is. It's a very good Jersey pizza. There are better, but if you've never been, it's worth a trip to this classic old-school bar/pizza place.

