When I want to unplug and disconnect from the stresses of life in New Jersey, my destination is often someplace tropical.

However, New Jersey 101.5 listeners were quick to point out there are many amazing destinations right here in America.

Linda, from Branchburg, is like me: she typically plans island vacations. Recently, she says she traveled to Arizona and toured Phoenix, Sedona, Winslow and the Grand Canyon. "It was absolutely amazing," she told us.

When I was young, my father packed us into a motor home and we set out across the U.S. to see our great nation, but many of the places I visited as a youngster I have never seen as an adult.

From rolling hills, to spectacular mountains and beautiful vistas, I am adding these destinations to my bucket list.

Melissa, from Perth Amboy, was captivated by Sedona, AZ. "The views and colors are stunning," she told us, "You HAVE to visit Red Rock when you are there, there is a Vortex on the mountain and you feel all this amazing energy."

Bruno, from South Bound Brook, is still in awe of the Grand Canyon, "When I walked upon it my jaw dropped because I couldn’t and can’t explain the view OUTSTANDING! You have to do it!"

If you are looking for tropical, Don, from Brick Township, recommends Key West. "One summer, I did a road trip on Route 1. I left Fort Kent, Maine, and 4 months later, I ended up at Key West, Florida. It was the greatest trip of my life."

If you don't want to travel that far, Chenz, from Hamilton, recommend Put-in-Bay, OH. On the shore of the Great Lakes, it has been called the "Key West of the North."

Terry, from Toms River, recommends Yosemite, "But you have to go around May when the waterfalls are in full bloom. They are gorgeous! When it gets into summer they go down to just a stream."

Kristen, from Westfield, told us about an amazing road trip she took with her kids. "Two summers ago, my young adult boys and I drove from New Jersey and went to Badlands, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton," she says, "We stayed at a beautiful cabin, not too far from Yellowstone. The wildlife was so amazing and the landscape so beautiful! We even took our dogs with us. Hands-down, this was our best trip ever!"

Scott, from Manchester, recommended, "A must-see is Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. "While you're in South Dakota, Custard State Park is where they filmed "Dances with Wolves' and that was an amazing Park."

You don't have to travel across the country for some amazing sights

There are some amazing sights to be found just a few hours from New Jersey and that don't require cross-country travel.

Kortney, from Metuchen, told us, "We can’t really afford to travel far from New Jersey so we’ve been taking a lot of road trips to try to see as many big waterfalls in the area as possible. We’ve taken many trips up to the Catskills, Finger Lakes of New York, the Adirondacks, and we just got back from the White Mountains in New Hampshire."

Where have you traveled in the U.S. that you have absolutely loved visiting?

