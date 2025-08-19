Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

🌧️Two people have drowned at Jersey Shore beaches in the past week

🌧️Hurricane Erin will have a serious impact on the Jersey Shore but not make landfall

🌧️Gov. Phil Murphy urged swimmers to stay out of the water at unguarded beaches

BELMAR — After a 13-year-old became the latest drowning victim at the Jersey Shore this weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy and local officials are urging caution as Hurricane Erin is set to make major waves off the coast.

Wildwood prohibited swimming on all city beaches at all hours, police said Monday.

Last week, Seaside Heights threatened to arrest anyone who got into the water after lifeguard hours. Conditions from Erin this week could expand that prohibition.

A New Jersey patient with malaria has state officials investigating whether the resident was infected by a local mosquito.

The Morris County resident has no history of international travel.

The state Departments of Health and Environmental Protection and Department of Health have been working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate potential sources of infection.

If confirmed, this would be the first known locally acquired case of malaria in New Jersey in 34 years, since 1991.

Anopheles mosquitoes, which transmit malaria, are present in New Jersey — but the risk of locally acquired malaria remains low, state officials stressed.

NEW BRUNSWICK — A 31-year-old man will rot in prison after being convicted in the execution-style murder of a Sayreville councilwoman two years ago.

The life sentence was handed down Monday by Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone, sitting in Middlesex County. Rashid Ali Bynum, 31, will have to serve more than 35 years before being eligible for parole.

Bynum was arrested months after Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was gunned down before she got out of her SUV in the Parlin section.

The February 2023 slaying of the easygoing, church-attending public servant rocked the community. The Republican had made history by being the first black woman elected to the borough's governing body.

After less than two days of deliberation in June, a Middlesex County jury found Bynum guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

An Old Bridge man has been accused of driving while high on cannabis and killing a truck driver on a bridge in Middlesex County.

William L. Hunter Jr. is now charged with third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide in the grisly May death of Jamal Ebron on the Edison Bridge in Sayreville.

Ebron, a Jersey City resident, was pinned between his stranded truck and the Hyundai Kona driven by Hunter around 5 a.m. on May 21, police said.

At least one of Ebron's legs was severed in the wreck and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Edison Bridge along Route 9. It runs parallel to the Driscoll Bridge over the Raritan River.

Carla Harrington, one of Ebron’s siblings, has been advocating for justice for her brother.

“As a family, we are not seeking conflict but are instead calling for transparency, accountability, and justice for Jamal. We want his life to be honored and for the truth of his death to be fully revealed,” Harrington has said in previous statements about the case.

⚡ A 36-year-old man was struck on the green at Pinch Brook in Florham Park

⚡ A retired sheriff's captain and first aid squad member were on the course at the time

⚡ A man was struck by lightning on a Sussex County golf course in July

FLORHAM PARK — A man was struck by lightning on a New Jersey golf course for the second time in two months early Sunday evening.

Florham Park police spokesperson Brian Ford said that a golfer was struck between the 2nd and 16th holes at the Pinch Brook Golf Course around 6 p.m.

The 36-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, went into cardiac arrest and lost consciousness.

A retired Morris County sheriff’s captain and a veteran Florham Park first aid squad member were on the course at the time and began administering CPR.

