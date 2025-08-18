⚡ A 36-year-old man was struck on the green at Pinch Brook in Florham Park

⚡ A retired sheriff's captain and first aid squad member were on the course at the time

⚡ A man was struck by lightning on a Sussex County golf course in July

FLORHAM PARK — A man was struck by lightning on a New Jersey golf course for the second time in two months early Sunday evening.

Florham Park police spokesperson Brian Ford said that a golfer was struck between the 2nd and 16th holes at the Pinch Brook Golf Course around 6 p.m.

The 36-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, went into cardiac arrest and lost consciousness.

A retired Morris County sheriff’s captain and a veteran Florham Park first aid squad member were on the course at the time and began administering CPR.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and then to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, according to Ford

“We commend the quick response and immediate life-saving efforts by not only trained medical personnel in the right place at the right time, but also civilians just wanting to help save the life of a stranger,” Ford said.

Simon John Mariani, Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardystown Simon John Mariani (Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home), Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardystown (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

Man fatally struck in July

Scattered thunderstorms were in the forecast on Sunday afternoon but no watches or warnings were in effect at the time.

Simon John Mariani, 28, of Franklin Lakes, was playing at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardystown on July 8 and was struck on the 15th hole around 2 p.m. He was also taken to Cooperman Barnabas and died six days later.

