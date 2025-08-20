Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

There is no doubt starting school later would have significant benefits on the health and wellbeing of students in New Jersey, especially middle and high school students.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends school should not start before 8:30 a.m. Nationally, the average start time for school is 8:00 a.m.

While the academic benefits are still being studied, a growing body of research shows a reduction in substance use, depression and suicide among students attending schools with later start times.

There is also evidence teachers would benefit from a later start time, feeling more rested and less stressed.

Still, whenever a later start time is proposed there is significant pushback from parents.

A man who pleaded guilty to nearly strangling a woman to death in Point Pleasant faces deportation as well as time in prison.

The woman was found unconscious at a home on Butler Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022, with "serious" injuries to her head and neck, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Juan Santiago-Rojas, 31, of Point Pleasant Borough, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

According to his Ocean County Jail record, federal immigration authorities sought twice to detain Santiago-Rojas. The record does not indicate when the detainers were filed. The record does not indicate where Santiago-Rojas is from.

A Burlington County man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting nude photos and videos of underage boys he met on social media platforms and then sharing those files with others online.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says its investigation began after it received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Those tips, concerning Trela's alleged online activities, "revealed that Trela would engage with underage males on Discord, Instagram and Snapchat. He would claim to be an underage female and send explicit pictures and videos, then ask the recipients to send videos of themselves masturbating. The investigation further revealed that Trela had additional conversations with others where he requested CSAM, which he then traded with adult males."

President Donald Trump weighed in on New Jersey's spike in energy costs, blaming offshore wind energy for driving up costs.

New Jersey ratepayers are experiencing sticker shock when opening their bills, as a 20% hike took effect on June 1. The state Board of Public Utilities ordered the increase to be deferred until October, when bills are lower due to the cooler autumn weather. Customers are getting a preview of the higher rates.

"STUPID AND UGLY WINDMILLS ARE KILLING NEW JERSEY," Trump wrote on his Truth social media platform. "Energy prices up 28% this year, and not enough electricity to take care of state. STOP THE WINDMILLS!"

Opponents of wind energy blame the Murphy administration's green energy agenda for being overly reliant on wind while closing nuclear and fossil fuel sources of power.

Several Jersey Shore beaches have prohibited swimming days ahead of the worst impact of Hurricane Erin.

The category 3 hurricane is still on track to stay 350 miles offshore and not make a direct hit on the East Coast.

But New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the main impacts will be a 2-3 foot storm surge that will lead to some moderate coastal flooding. It will also churn up the ocean with waves of 3-6 feet on Tuesday, growing to 4-8 feet on Wednesday and at least 10 feet on Thursday.

Despite the warnings from weather and safety experts, many people online were still scoffing about the restrictions.

"Update Hurricane Erin is no where near Brigantine people get a life," one woman said in response to a Facebook post by the Brigantine City Beach Patrol, which is limiting beach activities.

"There is no impact to the jersey shore except rip currents wth are y'all doing?" another woman said. "Seriously ... cmon..make sure you put em back .. summer ain't over yet.. y'all making me LMFAO."

