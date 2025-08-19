Burlington County man charged with multiple child exploitation offenses

Prosecutors say he posed as a teen girl online to solicit explicit content

Worked at local school program but no evidence victims were students

Burlington County Man Arrested

A Burlington County man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting nude photos and videos of underage boys he met on social media platforms and then sharing those files with others online.

Charges Against Kristopher Trela

23-year-old Kristopher Trela of Pemberton Township has been charged with the following:

First-degree Manufacturing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)

Second-degree Distribution of CSAM

Second-degree Possession of CSAM with the Intent to Distribute

Third-degree Debauching the Morals of a Child

Third-degree Distribution of Obscenity to Minors

Third-degree Possession of CSAM

Investigation Details

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says its investigation began after it received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Alleged Online Activity on Social Media

Those tips, concerning Trela's alleged online activities, "revealed that Trela would engage with underage males on Discord, Instagram and Snapchat. He would claim to be an underage female and send explicit pictures and videos, then ask the recipients to send videos of themselves masturbating. The investigation further revealed that Trela had additional conversations with others where he requested CSAM, which he then traded with adult males."

Employment at Local School Program

At the time of his arrest, Trela was employed by the Champions Before- and After-School Care Program, which serves students enrolled in Southampton Township Schools and operates a summer camp.

Authorities say at this point, there is no reason to believe that any of the videos found in Trela's possession involved students from those local programs.

A representative of the company indicated that Trela has been fired from his position.

Trela was taken into custody on August 8th and later released after appearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

