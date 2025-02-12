Wanted: Driver almost goes postal on USPS worker in NJ

⚠ NJ State police are looking for a NJ road rage suspect

⚠ The suspect got into a fight with a postal worker

⚠ The suspect was apparently armed

UPPER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey State Police need the public’s help identifying a driver in a road rage investigation in Cape May County.

The incident happened on Route 50 in Upper Township at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The driver of a black Cadillac SUV with a New Jersey registration had an altercation with a postal worker while traveling north.

The image of the SUV and an artist's sketch of the driver have been released. A license plate number was not provided.

During the fight, both individuals were outside their vehicles when the wanted man brandished a firearm before driving away.

The driver is 6 feet, 40 to 50 years old, with dirty blond hair, a scruffy beard, and a dark T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Woodbine Station Criminal Investigation Office at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

