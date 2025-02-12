Fun March events in NJ — besides St. Patrick’s Day

🌷 When you think March, you think St. Patrick's Day

🌷 NJ has a ton of St. Patrick's Day festivals and parades

🌷 But here are some NJ events in March that are "non-green" related

The month of March is all about St. Patrick’s Day in New Jersey. The state is painted green with tons of parades, festivals, and events to celebrate everything Irish.

But believe it or not, events are happening in New Jersey in March 2025 that have nothing to do with St. Patrick’s Day.

Check these out

100701660 Janet Koelling

Saturday, March 1

Liberty Science Center, Jersey City

Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

General Admission: $65/VIP $80

Brewsology features dozens of local craft breweries and cideries and will give attendees access throughout the museum including exhibits, science demos, and access to brewery reps.

Pure Nova Scotia Maple Syrup creighton359

Sunday, March 2

Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave., Summit

Time: 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy this sweet day at Maple Sugaring Fest. Learn the steps involved in turning tree sap into delicious maple syrup, hiking the trails, and taking part in the Maple Sugaring Challenge. Enjoy a relaxed winter afternoon sipping hot chocolate, shopping vendors, and more.

Register and sign up for an entry time.

Canva Canva

Sunday, March 9

Stockton University Campus Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free, indoor gathering of artists, authors, and artisans whose passion is the Pine Barrens. Over 80 Pine Barrens local celebrities will be on hand to sign books, display their artwork or craft, play their music, and share their love of the Pine Barrens.

There will be a kids area with special hands-on displays, crafts and activities.

“It’s a Sign of the Pines,” a New Jersey nonprofit developed Lines on the Pines 20 years ago to raise additional funds for expenses, cut costs, and to increase interest in the Pine Barrens.

Spring Fling (Canva) Spring Fling (Canva)

Saturday, March 15

Garden State Distillery, 13 Washington Street, Toms River

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hosted by Jenn Zazzara, this spring fling shopping extravaganza features local craft vendors, jewelry, crystals, candles, clothing, soaps, beauty products, handcrafted gifts, home décor, and more.

Get a tarot card reading, and support local crafts, while enjoying the vibrant community spirit.

Uncork Spring! (Canva) Uncork Spring! (Canva)

Saturday, March 22

The Carteret Performing Arts Center, 46 Washington St, Carteret

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $24.50 to $49.50

Uncork the 2025 New Jersey wine season with some of the best NJ wineries bringing more than 150 wines to be sampled and purchased.

VIP passes include a 12 p.m. entry, exclusive wines to sample, a special commemorative wine glass, and Uncork Spring wine tote.

Participating NJ wineries and vineyards include DiMatteo Vineyards, Plagido’s Winery, Tomasello Winery, Wagonhouse Winery, Auburn Road Vineyards, Chestnut Run Farm, Villari Vineyards, Angelico Winery, Federal Twist Vineyard, and Valenzano Winery.

Onsite crafters include Macarons by Marla Mae, Gracie Moo Candles, Jerky James, Carolyn Smith Creations, Bacon Jams, Cynful Bliss, Mimis by the Sea Gourmet Mixes, Art of Olive Oil, B. Baths, The Hangover Pretzel Co., Drunkenfruit, Raines Art 4U, and Jersey Girl Chocolate

The first ever NJ Coffee Festival is coming in 2025 (Canval) The first ever NJ Coffee Festival is coming in 2025 (Canval)

Saturday, March 22

Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: $24.99 to $54.99

40 coffee, tea and food vendors will be on hand for New Jersey’s first coffee festival sponsored by NJ.com and Jersey Eats.

Whether you’re a coffee fan or a tea lover, top notch coffee and tea vendors, brunch favorites, expert-led workshops, coffee-inspired cocktails, and live acoustic music.

153784617 ElNariz

Saturday, March 29

Check-In Spots: Carmine’s Pizza Factory, 366 8th St, Jersey City

Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co., 199 Warren St, Jersey City

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $15 to $30

Join Jersey City Happy Hours for the first ever Jersey City Pizza Fest (think bar crawl, but for pizza). Take at our around Jersey City to sample pizza from some of the best spots in town.

Your ticket includes a half slice of pizza from every participating vendor. A portion of each ticket will benefit a local Jersey City non-profit

Participating pizzerias include: Carmine’s Pizza Factory, Helen’s Pizza, Luna Restaurant, Pizzeria Las Americas, Porta Jersey City, Prato Bakery, Roman Nose, Rustique, Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co, Tony Boloney’s, Two Boots Jersey City, and more.

Teri Virbickis Teri Virbickis

Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30

New Jersey Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave, Edison

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $10 to $30

An entire expo dedicated to chocolate? You bet. The Chocolate Expo features tastings and chocolate sales, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, dairy products, craft beverages (wines, spirits, cider, and more) and ready-to-eat-foods from about 50 to 90 vendors.

Enjoy chocolate demos, interactive presentations, and amazing balloon sculptures.

