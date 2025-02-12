The Airbnb cheesesteak tour every New Jerseyan should experience

Airbnb doesn’t just offer places to stay; they also provide thousands of unique experiences. One experience that every New Jerseyan should try is the Philly cheesesteak walking tour, led by a cheesesteak expert named Jim.

According to Jim, he’s the only person qualified to give this tour—and for good reason. He’s tasted and reviewed over 1,200 cheesesteaks for his YouTube channel. His dedication to this mission has gained attention from both local and national media.

Jim is passionate about sharing his love for cheesesteaks and has selected three of his favorite spots in Philadelphia to showcase during the tour. Since many of the visitors who come to Philly for a cheesesteak are from New Jersey, Jim knows exactly how to create the perfect experience for his guests.

The tour kicks off at Pat’s King of Steaks, one of the most famous cheesesteak spots in Philly. Here, Jim will talk about his cheesesteak journey and share some history about the iconic sandwich. (The cheesesteaks are included in the tour price, but drinks and sides cost extra.)

Next, the group crosses the street to Geno’s Steaks, Pat’s long-time rival. Guests will have the chance to taste both and compare the two legendary versions of the Philly cheesesteak.

Finally, the tour takes a short walk to Jaxx Taproom, a newer restaurant that offers a more artisanal take on the classic sandwich. Guests can relax and enjoy this third course while comparing it to the traditional options they’ve just tried.

Before wrapping up, Jim will provide recommendations for other top cheesesteak spots to visit while exploring Philadelphia.

Let’s settle the cheesesteak wars once and for all.

