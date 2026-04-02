That fake self-serve gas post from NJ state government proves why April 1 can backfire
Christmas has the Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge to be naysayers.
Valentine's Day has bitter single people to throw shade at the day.
April Fool's Day has me.
Humbug.
Does anyone actually like an April Fool's prank?
From a young age, I’ve never understood the appeal. Someone you’re supposed to trust (or at the very least care about) essentially lies to you with the intention of making you look stupid.
And I’m supposed to find this funny or amusing?
No thanks.
We always heard about the typical pranks: cellophane over the toilet seat, moving clocks forward, etc, but they’ve gotten worse in the last two decades.
Unfortunately, as the internet has become more prominent in our lives, the pranks have gotten simpler to do and easier for those just scrolling through apps to believe.
Websites and various brands take advantage of April 1 to tickle their funny bones by tricking their customers and followers into believing something outrageous.not
You just know that there were New Jerseyans who read that, not realizing what day it is, and got excited beyond all belief.
Imagine being the poor gas attendant who had to deal with a commuter who got out of their car to pump their gas and insisted that it was now legal in the Garden State because they ‘saw it online’?
All that to say, I’ve grown a stronger dislike of the holiday as I’ve gotten older. I don’t see any redeeming qualities; it’s simply malicious.
I guess a more concise way of putting this would be: get off my lawn.
LIST: April Fools Pranks you should NEVER pull
Gallery Credit: CANVA
Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order)
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.