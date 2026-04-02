Christmas has the Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge to be naysayers.

Valentine's Day has bitter single people to throw shade at the day.

April Fool's Day has me.

Humbug.

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Does anyone actually like an April Fool's prank?

From a young age, I’ve never understood the appeal. Someone you’re supposed to trust (or at the very least care about) essentially lies to you with the intention of making you look stupid.

And I’m supposed to find this funny or amusing?

No thanks.

We always heard about the typical pranks: cellophane over the toilet seat, moving clocks forward, etc, but they’ve gotten worse in the last two decades.

Unfortunately, as the internet has become more prominent in our lives, the pranks have gotten simpler to do and easier for those just scrolling through apps to believe.

Websites and various brands take advantage of April 1 to tickle their funny bones by tricking their customers and followers into believing something outrageous.

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not

You just know that there were New Jerseyans who read that, not realizing what day it is, and got excited beyond all belief.

Imagine being the poor gas attendant who had to deal with a commuter who got out of their car to pump their gas and insisted that it was now legal in the Garden State because they ‘saw it online’?

All that to say, I’ve grown a stronger dislike of the holiday as I’ve gotten older. I don’t see any redeeming qualities; it’s simply malicious.

I guess a more concise way of putting this would be: get off my lawn.

LIST: April Fools Pranks you should NEVER pull Warning: These April Fools' Pranks Aren't Funny—They're Just Mean. Gallery Credit: CANVA

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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