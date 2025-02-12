Teen charged in violent threats against NJ high school

🚨Four specific violent threats were made on two days in January

🚨Law enforcement responded to Clifton High School for each threat

🚨The teen may be connected to other similar incidents in recent months

CLIFTON — A 17-year-old student was charged with making four online threats against specific students and staff at his Passaic County high school.

The "very detailed threats" were made by email on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 and involved "bombs, school shootings, and death threats” at Clifton High School, according to Clifton police.

The recipients reported the threats to police, which sparked large-scale police responses and security measures.

Clifton High School Clifton High School (Clifton school district) loading...

Connection to other incidents

The teen was taken into custody at the school on Feb. 3 on 14 juvenile counts of terroristic threats and six counts of false public alarm. A court-ordered him to be held is being held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are also looking into the teen's connection to other similar incidents that have taken place in the past several months.

