NJ teen’s wild ride ends in arrest after Philly Super Bowl mayhem, cops say

🚨 A Maple Shade teen sped down a Philadelphia sidewalk, cops say

🚨 She refused to stop for police and did donuts in the street

🚨 Police took Destiney Paramore into custody after was stopped by traffic

A New Jersey teen was one of 18 people charged and arrested in Philadelphia after the Super Bowl.

As joyous Eagles fans took to the streets following the game, police said Destiney Paramore, 18, of Maple Shade, drove a black Acura at a "high rate of speed" on a sidewalk at Broad and Washington Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police said Paramore continued south to the intersection of Broad and Ellsworth Street and began doing donuts in the street. When police told her to stop, she instead drove north on Broad and nearly hit pedestrians. When she got stuck in traffic, she was arrested.

Paramore was charged with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing a police officer, failure to yield to pedestrians on a sidewalk, and reckless driving.

Another 18 arrests, 21 more wanted

Six people were arrested and charged with assaulting officers, 8 face vandalism charges and another four for aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and 3rd-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police are also looking for another 21 individuals captured on video tearing down traffic lights at Juniper and Market streets during the impromptu celebration. Three of the traffic light poles were damaged beyond repair, according to police.

The video show the group pulling one light down and stomping on it. Another was carried away down the street by a group.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow