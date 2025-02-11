NJ woman with water gun robs $60K from bank, feds say
⬛ NJ woman faces federal charge
⬛ Used water gun in robbery, feds say
⬛ Defendant allegedly painted toy
A 39-year-old Somerset County woman allegedly used a painted water gun to hold up a bank in Mercer County last summer.
Ciara Brascom, of the Skillman area of Montgomery, has been charged with one federal count of bank robbery.
On July 28, 2024, Brascom entered a bank in Princeton just minutes before closing time and demanded cash from a bank teller, while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the criminal complaint in her case.
She allegedly threatened that she would use the weapon if the bank’s alarm was activated, and made off with about $60,500 in cash from the bank’s vault.
Two months later, Brascom was arrested by Princeton police and charged with the bank heist.
She told law enforcement that she had bought spray paint and water guns and faked a handgun for her plan, the complaint said.
Conviction of a federal charge of bank robbery carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.
Brascom had her initial appearance on Tuesday in Trenton federal court.
