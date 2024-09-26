Princeton, NJ cops and FBI track down armed bank robbery suspect

💰 The TD Bank in Princeton was robbed nearly three months ago at gunpoint

PRINCETON — Almost three months later, an arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a bank in Princeton.

On Sunday, July 28, police responded to a panic alarm at TD Bank on State Road. The teller had called 911 to report a robbery in progress.

According to the investigation, a woman, wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants, open-toe shoes, a medical mask, red prescription sunglasses, and a blue baseball cap, entered the bank just before 2 p.m., approached the teller counter, and handed the teller a note demanding money while holding a black semi-automatic handgun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the woman ran out of the bank and was last seen walking south on Route 206 near the Exxon gas station at 870 State Road. Nobody was injured.

Thanks to an extensive investigation led by the Princeton Police Department and the FBI, the suspect was identified as Ciara Brascom, 37, of Skillman.

Brascom was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Montgomery.

She faces charges of robbery, criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, theft, money laundering, and aggravated assault.

Brascom is currently being held at the Mercer County Correction Center.

