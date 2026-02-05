These winter Olympic athletes have New Jersey roots
There are at least five Olympic athletes with New Jersey hometown roots or other ties competing in Italy at the winter games this year.
In the Paralympics, three of the men's sled hockey athletes have New Jersey connections — two grew up here, while their teammate went to Princeton University.
And, at least one New Jerseyan is competing for Italy. Here's a look at our New Jersey athletes to cheer on as the games get underway this week.
Isabeau Levito (Figure Skating)
Hometown: Mount Laurel
Milano Cortina 2026 are her first Olympics games
Isabeau Levito became interested in figure skating at three after watching the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010.
At age 14, Levito finished third at the U.S. Championships and, three months later, became world junior champion.
Levito won the 2023 U.S. Championships and a silver medal at the 2024 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.
This is the first Olympics for 18-year-old Levito, who along with fellow figure skaters, Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu, have been dubbed the Blade Angels.
Brianna Schnorrbusch (Snowboarding)
Hometown: Monroe Township
Milano Cortina 2026 are her first Olympics games
Brianna "Bri" Schnorrbusch has been winning medals in world competitions, including a silver medal at the 2022 FIS Junior Snowboard World Championships in Switzerland.
She was also promoted in 2023 from the rookie team to the U.S. Snowboard Cross Pro Team.That same year, she made her senior world championships debut at the FIS Snowboard World Championships.
The 20-year-old competes for Gould Academy, out of Bethel, Maine.
Brianna's older sister, Ty Schnorrbusch, competes in slopestyle for the U.S. Snowboard Team.
Jess Perlmutter (Snowboarding)
Original hometown: Millburn
Milano Cortina 2026 are her first Olympics games
Specialty: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle, Big Air
Jessica Perlmutter was originally from Millburn, before moving to Vermont where she became a staple of the state's snowboarding community.
Perlmutter is one of the youngest athletes on the roster, as she earned her nomination to represent Team USA at just 15.
Kelly Curtis (Skeleton)
Hometown: Princeton
Milano Cortina 2026 are her second games, following the Olympic Games Beijing 2022
Kelly Curtis grew up in an athletic family and was a standout in track and field.
Curtis was a heptathlete in college, before finding her way to skeleton competition.
She made history as the first Black athlete to compete for Team USA in skeleton at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
Curtis also serves in the U.S. Air Force, through the "World Class Athlete Program."
Bryan Sosoo (Bobsled)
Alma mater: Monmouth University
Milano Cortina 2026 are his first Olympics games
Bryan Sosoo grew up in Maryland, where he was a track star, before arriving in New Jersey and attending Monmouth University. In college, the 29-year-old set the school record and won three conference titles in the 60m.
He ventured into bobsledding in 2024 as a push athlete and was named to his first Olympic team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
2026 Paralympians with NJ roots
Josh Pauls (Para Sled Hockey)
Four-time Paralympian gold medalist
Milano Cortina 2026 are his fifth Paralympics, behind 2022, 2018, 2014, 2010
Hometown: Green Brook
Josh Pauls was born without a tibia in both legs and had them both amputated at 10 months old.
Pauls made his Paralympic debut at the Paralympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010, where he was the youngest player on the team at 17.
He served as captain for the U.S. sled hockey team at the 2018 and 2022 Paralympic Games.
Jack Wallace (Para Sled Hockey)
Two-time Paralympian gold medalist
Hometown: Franklin Lakes
Milano Cortina 2026 are his third Paralympics, behind 2022 and 2018
Jack Wallace was a five-sport athlete growing up in New Jersey, competing as a kid in hockey, football, baseball, lacrosse and wrestling.
When he was 10, Wallace lost part of his right leg in a boating accident. The following year, he discovered sled hockey and made his U.S. National Sled Hockey Team debut in 2016.
He is also a graduate of The College of New Jersey.
Wallace is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist with the U.S. sled hockey team.
Now a dual-sport athlete, he has also been a member of the U.S. Paracanoe national team since 2022.
Declan Farmer (Para Sled Hockey)
Alma mater: Princeton University '20
Milano Cortina 2026 are his fourth Paralympics
Three-time Paralympic gold medalist 2014, 2018, 2022
Declan Farmer, born a bilateral amputee in Florida, was first introduced to sled hockey at the age of eight.
Farmer’s NJ connection is graduating from Princeton University in 2020 with a degree in economics.
At 16, Farmer made his Paralympic debut in Sochi 2014 and helped Team USA become the first sled hockey team to win back-to-back Paralympic titles.
He is now the U.S. all-time record leader in career goals, assists and points and the first sled hockey player to score over 200 goals.
Honorable mention: Jacquie Pierri (Ice Hockey)
Montclair native, competing for Italy
Jacquie Pierri graduated from Montclair High School, where she was a four-time letter-winner, before playing for Brown University.
Pierri has been a pro ice hockey player around the world, since graduating from Brown University in 2012.
