🚲 Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run involving an e-bike on Route 73

🚓 Surveillance video led investigators to car with California plates

⚖️ California man faces serious charges

MOUNT LAUREL — A 40-year-old California man has been arrested and charged with the hit-and-run death of a man riding an electric bicycle early Monday morning in the Burlington County township, Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hudnall announced on Jan. 2.

Victim found unresponsive along Route 73 in Mount Laurel

The investigation began when police were called to Route 73 South just after midnight on Dec. 29 for a report of an unresponsive man lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

Mount Laurel police are looking for the driver of a white SUV that struck and killed an adult eBike rider on Route 73 just after midnight on Monday and didn't stop.

Surveillance footage tracks e-bike crash and fleeing vehicle

cOfficials said the motorist behind the wheel of the Jeep Cherokee fled the scene after the crash.

California driver arrested in Burlington County hit-and-run case

The vehicle was found on New Year’s Day in Lyndhurst, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

The driver, Thair Maroki of El Cajon in San Diego, was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

He is scheduled to have his first court appearance today in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

Other high-profile e-bike crashes in New Jersey in 2025

There have been several high-profile e-bike crashes in New Jersey in 2025, including a 13-year-old e-bike rider who was struck by a landscaping truck in Scotch Plains, a 15- year-old who was badly injured after a Brick man accused of driving drunk crashed into the teen's e-bike, and a 22-year-old e-bike rider who died after colliding with a van while crossing traffic.

