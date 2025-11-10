🚗 Brick man accused of driving drunk and leaving crash that injured a teen

🚴‍♂️ 15-year-old boy on e-bike hit and hospitalized with serious injuries

⚖️ Suspect arrested after failing sobriety test; blood results pending

BRICK — An Ocean County man, who police say was intoxicated, was arrested and charged following a crash on Saturday night that seriously injured a teenager riding an electric bicycle.

Teen cyclist struck in late-night Brick Township crash

On Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Brick Township police officers responded to a car crash at the intersection of Midstreams Road and Midstreams Place, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by William Donohoe, 43, of Brick, was traveling northbound on Midstreams Place when it made a left turn and struck a 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike, according to Billhimer.

The car did not stop, Billhimer said.

Driver allegedly fled the scene before returning on foot

While officers were trying to help the teen, Billhimer said officers reported seeing Donohoe walking toward the crash from a “significant distance away.” He was quickly identified as the driver who hit the boy.

Officers said Donohoe appeared to be drunk. He failed standardized field sobriety tests, was charged with driving under the influence, and was placed under arrest, Billhimer confirmed.

Teen hospitalized; suspect faces multiple charges

Donohoe was first taken to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick to have his blood drawn. Those results are pending. He was then taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is lodged pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer said Donohoe is also charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault by auto.

The teen was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

