November is National Family Caregivers Month

AARP has released new state data that offers the clearest picture of who our caregivers are, how much they give, and what support they need.

Family caregivers handle everything from grocery shopping and transportation to complex medical tasks, often with little training, financial or emotional support.

Coupled with their jobs and having to take care of their own families, this can lead to burnout, exhaustion, high stress, and even physical ailments, said AARP New Jersey State Director Chris Widelo.

About 25% of adults in New Jersey provide unpaid care for a loved one, according to AARP data

One in four New Jersey adults is a caregiver

In New Jersey, 25% of adults are providing unpaid care. That equates to two million people in the state who are caring for a family member or a friend, who often has a complex medical condition or a disability, according to the AARP data.

The survey also found that almost half of the caregivers in New Jersey are caring for an older adult, who is usually a parent.

The average caregiver in New Jersey is 48 years old, caring for someone who is, on average, 75 years old.

The ‘sandwich generation’ faces impossible choices

“We call that the sandwich generation because often those caregivers, in addition to caring for somebody older than them, they often have children of their own, so they are trying to balance how they care for themselves, for the older person that they love, and also their families,” Widelo said.

This can put a tremendous strain on a caregiver’s life, he added.

A big issue for caregivers is that they are paying out-of-pocket to help their loved ones. Widelo said about 1 in 6 caregivers live in a household with an income of under $50,000.

So, a few dollars here to pick up medication, and a few dollars there for something else, can add up quickly.

Senior woman with her caregiver at home

AARP calls for caregiver tax credit to ease financial strain

“One of the things that AARP has long advocated for is a caregiver tax credit, both at the national and state level, that would provide a little bit of economic relief for our family caregivers who are unpaid,” Widelo said.

This would allow them a little bit of recognition that what they’re doing is important, but also some financial relief.

About 80% of caregivers overall, across the country, pay out of their own pockets to meet loved ones’ needs, averaging $7,200 each year or 25% of their income, he said.

It’s a balancing act where some caregivers are forced to either reduce their working hours or leave their jobs altogether to care for a loved one, Widelo said.

Policy changes, respite care and resources could help

“So, when you look across the U.S., many caregivers face financial setbacks. They take on debt. They are using their savings, and they’re struggling to afford basic things for themselves like food and medicine,” Widelo said.

Many caregivers want to take care of their older loved ones, but when they’re faced with the cost and amount of time that can take away from their own lives, Widelo said it's important to help keep them engaged.

That can be anything from the aforementioned caregiver tax credit, and also to making sure there are policies in place that provide respite for caregivers because burnout can be high, he explained.

It’s also important to minimize red tape. As caregivers research for the right service that would either benefit themselves or the person they’re caring for, those services are not often located in one place. They have to dig around, and that provides another level of stress caregivers don’t need to experience, Widelo said.

Thank a caregiver today for what they do every day, Widelo suggested.

To help caregivers find necessary resources to help make their lives a little easier, visit here.

