Pet microchips no longer work! How to fix them in NJ

The Monmouth County SPCA is coming to the aid of pet owners who microchipped their pet through a company called SaveThisLife.

The Texas based company suddenly went out of business without warning leaving thousands of pets untrackable should they become separated from their owners, according to the American Kennel Club. The number listed on their website no longer works and pets chipped by SaveThisLife listed on the American Animal Hospital Association’s national database were delisted.

The AKC's Reunite Facebook page posted that pet microchips starting with 991 or 900164 could be from SaveThisLife and no longer work.

The news was disappointing to Monmouth County SPCA executive director Ross Licitra who said microchipping a pet is the most important things you can do for your pet.

"It is essentially the VIN number that a car, any other piece of property and it is an essential tool for us to reunite you back with your pet in the unfortunate event that it's lost or stolen, or whatever the case may be," Licitra told New Jersey 101.5. "And we often many times throughout the year reunite people with their animals because of the microchip that's placed inside either their cat or their dog."

Free re-scanning offer

Licitra said that the SPCA will scan and rechip a pet currently registered with Save A Life at no charge during normal business hours at their Eatontown location.

"If you have a Save a Life chip in your dog the Monmouth County SPCA opens our doors to those people, for them to come in. We will scan your animal and re-register that chip," Licitra said. "We'll get the number of that chip and register it into Home Again, a huge microchip company that we use and has been around forever."

Licitra, who is also a Monmouth County Commissioner, said that in the event the chip cannot be located they will re-chip the pet at no cost.

