MAPLE SHADE — Eight years after a mother and son were fatally stabbed inside their apartment, their accused killer has been charged.

Sasikala Narra, 38, and Anish Narra, 6, were stabbed to death at the Fox Meadows Apartments on Route 73 in Maple Shade on March 23, 2017.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Patrick Thornton on Tuesday announced two counts of first-degree murder charges against Nazeer Hameed.

At the time of the killings, Hameed was working for a company called Cognizant Technology Solutions in Teaneck and was a friend and co-worker of the victims' husband and father, Hanumantha Narra, who Hameed was stalking, officials said. He returned to India in September 2017, according to Bradshaw.

Detective Brian Cunningham said Narra found his son and wife's brutally stabbed bodies when he returned home from work. It was detective work and a single drop of blood that didn't match theirs that led to the identification of the blood as Hameed's.

"This investigation saw countless interviews conducted, financial records thoroughly examined, reviews of ride share application records, cell phone records, and advanced methods used by law enforcement to review geolocation data to seek out digital footprints," Cunningham said.

Digital trails, DNA mystery, and the push for extradition

Hameed lived within walking distance in the same complex as the Narra family and did not drive. He had a strong background in technology and went to great lengths to hide his criminal activity, according to Cunningham. Hameed declined requests for a DNA sample and the Indian government rejected a mutual legal assistance request to obtain a sample with a court order.

"We worked with the Department of Justice to examine other crimes to charge Nazir Hameed with in an effort to extradite him back to the United States and obtain a DNA sample. Unfortunately, nothing reached the level to bring him back to this country other than criminal homicide," Cunningham said.

Investigators in 2024 were able to serve Cognizant with a warrant to get Hameed's company-issued laptop. The company complied and it was sent to the New Jersey State Police lab for processing, which was able to match a DNA sample to Hameed.

Maple Shade police chief Christopher Fletcher said that the case never went cold and new leads were developed that led to charges against Hameed.

"Let me be very clear. Our commitment to bringing justice for Sasikala and Anish Nara never wavered. Two photos hang in our detective bureau, one of Sasikala and Anish together, and one of Anish at school. Those images reminded the investigators each and every day that they carried the responsibility of solving this terrible crime," Fletcher said.

Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

No border will delay justice

Prosecutor Lachia Bradshaw asked the U.S. and Indian governments to take "swift and decisive action" that will allow Hameed to be extradited to the United States to face charges.

"The passage of time does not diminish the gravity of these crimes, nor does it lessen our resolve. No border, no distance and no delay should stand in the way of justice. The people of Burlington County deserve closure. And these now silenced victims, one a mother and one a mere child of six years of age who was nearly decapitated, deserve their day in court," Bradshaw said.

Hameed is also charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Bradshaw said a motive for the murders is not known.

Anyone with additional information about Hameed should call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-265-5035.

