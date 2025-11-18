🔥 Over 38 people from three families were displaced by a fire in three homes

🔥 The fire was driven by gusty winds

🔥 The community rallied to help those affected by the fire

ROSELLE — Over three dozen people were displaced by a fire that heavily damaged three homes late Monday afternoon.

The fire on Ninth Avenue in Roselle was first reported around 5 p.m. and spread quickly to two neighboring homes. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says winds were gusting to 20 mph at the nearest weather station

Roselle Fire Chief Christopher Laba said no residents were injured, but a firefighter suffered a minor arm injury. Mayor Jamel Holley said the smell of smoke may linger for days.

Water, smoke and fire damage left all three homes uninhabitable. Red Cross New Jersey said 38 people from three families were being assisted with temporary housing, food, clothing and other needs.

Community and Red Cross rush aid to fire victims

Roselle Planning Board member Sylvia Turnage thanked businesses, volunteers from the Roselle public schools, and community leaders on her Facebook page for responding to help with immediate needs.

Janylle Ramirez told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that she came home to the fire and that her family got out safely. She was worried about five of her rescue cats, including an 8-week-old kitten.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and origin of the fire, according to Laba.

