NJ man accused of killing girlfriend, stealing her car and fleeing to Bucks County
LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. — The body of a woman shot multiple times just before dawn on Sunday was found inside a car parked along the Delaware Canal in Bucks County.
Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said Trenton's Shot Spotter detected multiple shots fired on Sunday morning around 5:50 a.m. on Oakland Street. Police found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
The prosecutor's office said during this time police received calls about a second female being shot several times by a man who left the area in a silver, four-door vehicle.
Investigators determined that Lamont Truitt, 36, of Trenton found his girlfriend Alyssia Murphy, 33, of Trenton, in a silver Toyota Camry parked on Coolidge Avenue with the 25-year-old woman. The prosecutor said when Truitt approached, he began to argue with Murphy, pulled out a handgun, fired multiple times, got in the Camry and drove off.
The 25-year-old woman was able to get away but police did not locate Murphy or anyone else who appeared to be injured.
Several hours later, officials said Murphy was found dead inside a silver Camry parked on East Ferry Road at the Delaware Canal in Lower Makefield.
Truitt turned himself into Trenton police on Sunday. He has been charged with:
- first-degree murder
- first-degree attempted murder
- first-degree carjacking
- two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun
- second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm
