Yacht rock anyone? Air Supply coming to Hard Rock

Ever since they started calling songs like “Your Song” by Elton John, “Biggest Part of Me” by Ambrosia, or “Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel ‘yacht rock’ I feel stupid for liking it. As if I’m supposed to be wearing a white captain’s hat and holding a Mai Tai.

I mean, hey man, “Whole Lotta Love” by Zeppelin? “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by GNR? Absolutely! But there’s a side of me that also can mellow out with soft rock. Then they had to get cute with the name. Now I feel like I did at 13 when my cooler stoner classic rock friends would drop by and I literally would hide my James Taylor album. No, really, stupidly, I did that.

Well, we’re adults now. With all life’s stresses, there’s nothing to apologize for liking some mellower music. And if you agree, you might want to know the 80s group Air Supply is coming to Atlantic City’s Hard Rock.

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Don’t even question their impact. In the early '80s, they had eight Top 10 hits. Remember these?

“Lost in Love" (1980) - No. 3

"All Out of Love" (1980) - No. 2

"Every Woman in the World" (1980) - No. 5

"The One That You Love" (1981) - No. 1

"Here I Am" (1981) - No. 5

"Sweet Dreams" (1981) - No. 5

"Even the Nights Are Better" (1982) - No. 5

"Making Love Out of Nothing at All" (1983) - No. 2

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They were huge.

Well Air Supply is returning to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with their “A Matter of Time” tour. The show hits Saturday night, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

So if you’re an Airhead, get ready. Oh, yes, that’s a thing. Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties. Barry Manilow fans are called Fanilows. Beyoncé fans Beyhive. Lady Gaga fans Little Monsters.

And Air Supply fans are called Airheads. Now you know

Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s? While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz