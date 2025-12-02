✅ Accused double-murder suspect living in India, faces U.S. extradition push

MAPLE SHADE A renewed push is exploding on two fronts to bring to justice the man accused of slaughtering a mother and her young son eight years ago.

Nazeer Hameed, a former New Jersey resident now living in India, was charged in November with two counts of first-degree murder in the savage stabbing deaths of 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son, Anish.

The attack happened inside the family’s Fox Meadows Apartments unit on Route 73 on March 23, 2017. The homicide scene was so violent that when husband and father Hanumantha Narra walked in, he found both victims nearly decapitated.

Hameed and Narra were co-workers and lived in the same apartment complex at the time.

🌐 International pressure for extradition

Burlington County Prosecutor Lachia Bradshaw has urged leaders in both Washington, D.C., and New Delhi to take “swift and decisive action” to return Hameed to New Jersey. Despite the charges, he remains in India, where he moved just six months after the killings.

To intensify the effort, the FBI has posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction, according to its Newark office.

🇮🇳 Murphy appeals directly to India

Gov. Phil Murphy has now personally stepped in, pressing India’s ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Kwatra, to help push the extradition forward under the nations’ 1997 treaty.

Murphy said New Jersey is prepared to cooperate fully with Indian authorities, the U.S. Justice Department, the State Department, and the FBI to make sure Hameed is brought back to face charges for the “heinous crime that shocked our state.”

