PLAINFIELD —An apartment building fire on Sunday claimed the lives of a couple, leaving a teenager and an 11-year-old sibling without parents.

The fire started around 1 a.m. in a four-story building on West Front Street in downtown Plainfield, displacing 72 residents of 24 apartments, city officials said Monday.

Residents of the apartments facing Madison Avenue were allowed back into their homes after power was restored.

The apartments facing Front Street remain closed pending further repairs. City officials told MyCentralJersey.com that the roof was damaged, making that part of the building unusable. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Building supervisor says he helped kids out

The Plainfield School District identified the victims as Leonel García-Cortez and María Guaya, who are parents to children ages 11 and 17. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one of them was found in the bedroom and the other was in the entryway. Building supervisor Hugo Fernandez said he helped the children escape the fire.

Two firefighters and three residents, including an infan,t were treated for smoke inhalation and released, according to the report.

The United Way of Great Union County and Airbnb have coordinated an emergency response to make sure that all the residents are receiving immediate and comprehensive housing support.

“Our priority is making sure families have the support they need in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy and throughout the long road to recovery,” United Way of Greater Union County President & CEO Julienne Cherry said. Cherry also serves on the City Council.

"UWGUC is working closely with the City of Plainfield, including the Director of Community Relations and Social Services to align efforts, understand available municipal resources, and coordinate case management for maximum impact."

Information about a clothing donation drive for those affected by the Plainfield apartment building fire Nov. 30. 2025 Information about a clothing donation drive for those affected by the Plainfield apartment building fire Nov. 30. 2025 (Plainfield Pubic Schools) loading...

Schools offer counseling, organize clothing drive

The school district continues to offer counseling through its Office of Student Services. It also has made sure that students have transportation to school, no matter where they are staying.

It has also partnered with Medes Church for a clothing donation drive at the Cardinal Family Success Center at 504 Madison Ave. There is a need for hygiene kits, diapers, baby formula, and clothing for both children and adults.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of two of our district parents whose lives were tragically taken in this devastating fire,” Superintendent Rashon K. Hasan said in a statement. “In Plainfield, we take care of one another, and our district is committed to wrapping our arms around these children and every family affected. We are providing essential services to ensure our students remain supported, connected, and cared for.”

