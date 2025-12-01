Homeless man who was high or drunk started fires in Lakewood, cops say
🔥 Three fires were reported late Saturday night in Lakewood
🔥 An investigation determined one person was responsible for all three
🔥 One man was charged with arson
LAKEWOOD — A homeless man is charged with setting a fire in the basement of an Ocean County building on Saturday night.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said a fire was reported in the basement window well of a building on East Eighth Street around 10:30 p.m. along with two brush fires along railroad tracks at the end of the street. The brush fire started in a large pile of combustible materials, according to Billhimer.
Aggravated arson charges, jail detention
Police said that Salgado-Miron appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Firefighters were able to extinguish both fires. Israel Salgado-Miron, 39, was charged with setting all three fires and faces an aggravated arson charge and two counts of arson. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.
