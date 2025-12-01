🚨Man accused of stabbing woman on Thanksgiving night in Jackson

JACKSON — A man accused of stabbing a woman on Thanksgiving night was arrested and charged with attempted murder after fleeing the scene and crashing his getaway vehicle.

Jackson police were called to an apartment at the Paragon Apartments on Larsen Road just before midnight and found a woman lying on the floor with severe injuries. A family member tending to her injuries told police that Jaden Thompson was responsible.

Thompson's relationship with the victim was not disclosed. Additional details about he stabbing were not disclosed as New Jersey 101.5 has learned it is considered a domestic violence incident.

Statewide BOLO issued after suspect fled scene

After a "be on the lookout" order was issued to law enforcement statewide, a license plate reader on Route 1 north near Old Post Road detected Thompson's 2012 Nissan Altima, leading to a brief pursuit, Edison police chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5.

Thomson crashed his car near the Ferrari of Central Jersey dealership and ran away. But an Ediston police officer tracked him down and arrested him.

Thompson is being held at the Ocean County Jail. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and weapons possession.

