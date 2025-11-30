🔥Two killed, over 90 displaced in Plainfield apartment fire, reports say

PLAINFIELD — Nearly 100 people were displaced and two people were reportedly killed by an apartment fire early Sunday morning, one of several around the state during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The fire in a four-story apartment building on West Front Street in downtown Plainfield was first reported around 1:15 a.m., according to the South Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters cut two ventilation holes in the roof and checked for spread of the fire to the cockloft, the space in between the roof and the ceiling on the top floor of the building.

Red Cross New Jersey says at least 90 residents were displaced by the fire and its Disaster Action Team was "providing comfort and care" to those affected. A temporary shelter was opened at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center located at 724 Park Avenue.

News 12 reports that two people died in the fire.

Response to one of three buildings on 14th Street in Newark affected by a fire Nov. 30, 2025 (Red Cross New Jersey)

Plainfield Public Schools said it is also assisting affected families with temporary housing, essential needs, and school-based services. Counselors and support staff will be available this week for students and staff who may need emotional support.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to all who were affected by last night’s residential fire in downtown Plainfield. We are heartbroken by the loss of life and the impact on families, including members of our school community," the district said in its statement.

Other fires in New Jersey

Other serious fires occurred around New Jersey during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

🔥 Orange: Sisters Frantzia Fleury, 49, and Pojanee Fleury, 42 were found outside their home on Mosswood Avenue on Thanksgiving. Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Carmen Martin said it appeared the women were trying to help their disabled father escape from the house as it burned.

🔥 Newark: Red Cross New Jersey reports that 51 people from 14 families were being assisted following a multi-home fire on 14th Street early Sunday morning. City officials told News 12 the fire spread to two other buildings.

🔥 Jersey City: 12 people were displaced by a fire on Friday on JFK Boulevard, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

