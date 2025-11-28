🔴 Two sisters died in an enormous house fire in Orange.

ORANGE — Authorities have identified two sisters killed in a fire in North Jersey on Thanksgiving.

The fire broke out at 660 Mosswood Avenue in Orange around 5 p.m. Thursday, as many people were sitting down for dinner.

Frantzia Fleury, 49, and Pojanee Fleury, 42, were found inside the home and pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Carmen Martin.

Martin said it appeared the two women, sisters, were trying to help their disabled father escape from the house as it burned.

Their father was not hurt in the blaze. Six other people inside the home were also not injured.

Flames pour out of the home on Mosswood Avenue in Orange on Nov. 27, 2025 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

Neighbors describe enormous flames and frantic response

One neighbor said to ABC 7 Eyewitness News that firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes of her noticing the blaze.

"The flames were enormous," she said. Another neighbor said the sisters were "super friendly."

Firefighters respond to a house fire that killed two sisters in Orange on Nov. 27, 2025 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

Thanksgiving is the top day for cooking fires

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.

The NFPA said there were 1,446 home cooking fires reported to fire officials on Thanksgiving in 2023 — a 388% spike compared to the daily average.

