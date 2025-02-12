Who would have thought we’d go from cola wars all the way to artificial intelligence wars in one lifetime? Yet, here we are.

Love it or hate it (call me a Luddite, I hate it for how it’s being used to pass off work as one’s own), artificial intelligence, or AI, is here to stay.

We’ve had ChatGPT around for a few years, and you’ve probably at least heard of it. Now there is DeepSeek, and the controversy there is that it’s from China. There have been censorship questions, and some lawmakers have proposed banning government workers here from using DeepSeek on official devices. There’s paranoia in this tech war.

But with all the hype over DeepSeek, a new study was done by SEOSpace to determine how much interest there is in it compared to ChatGPT. They compared search interest between the two by analyzing Google Trends data. Before we give you the answer to which is being talked about more here in New Jersey, I had a fun thought. What if we asked each form of AI to tell us which one is being searched the most and gathering the most interest? Would they be biased toward themselves?

First, we asked CharGPT. This was its answer:

“In New Jersey, as in other parts of the U.S., DeepSeek's app has been downloaded extensively, indicating a strong user interest. However, ChatGPT remains the most searched AI model in the country, suggesting that it continues to lead in user engagement. While DeepSeek's cost-effective and open-source approach has garnered attention, some users have noted that its performance may not yet match that of ChatGPT in certain areas.”

But then, here's what happens when you ask DeepSeek who is more popular:

“As of my last update in July 2024, there isn't specific information available about an 'AI battle' in New Jersey between ChatGPT and DeepSeek. Both are advanced Al systems, but their applications and user bases can differ significantly. ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is widely known for its conversational capabilities and is used in various sectors like customer service, education, and content creation. DeepSeek, on the other hand, might be focused on different specialized tasks or industries, depending on its development and deployment."

Uh-huh. Right. You sound a bit defensive to me, DeepSeek.

The truth is, according to the study, per 100,000 people, ChatGPT got 371,951 searches. Whereas DeepSeek had only 3,172.

Wow! Looks like China has a long way to go to catch up.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

