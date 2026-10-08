We've already stopped production of the penny. And now, there's talk about eliminating the nickel. But before we bash it, let's first look at the logical sides to this. The penny, for example, has pretty much outlived its usefulness.

If things like soda or gum was still a nickel, 10 cents, or even 25 cents, then yes, the penny goes a long way. But in todays inflated world, rounding things by the penny just doesn't make any practical sense.

On that same note, there's also the cost of producing pennies. Each penny, for example, costs around 3.7 cents to produce. So we're actually losing money to make money.

Basing our rounding on the five is just a smart move. Other countries have already done it with success. There's no reason we can't do it either.

And yes, there's logic on eliminating the nickel as well. In fact, we actually lose more money with the nickel since each one costs approximately 13.31 cents to produce. It's even less efficient than the penny.

But eliminating both the penny and nickel creates another problem. Do we round based on five, or based on ten? You have the dime, which would base us on the ten. But then there's the quarter, which would base us on the five.

So how do you handle that? One idea is to create a new coin that's also worth five cents, but more affordable to produce.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

The five-cent penny

Introducing the idea of creating a new version of the nickel, but made just like the penny. It would cost less to produce than the face value, and would also solve the issue of how we should round.

But what if we took this a step further. Since it would be the same size and made the same way as the penny, let's automatically raise the value of the existing penny to five cents. We're not producing it anymore anyway, so why not? Plus, it gives all Americans who have pennies in a jar a little extra boost.

And while we're at it, why not feature the great state of New Jersey on it? There's plenty of historic figures with Jersey ties to them, so it's a great opportunity for us to be featured on all new currency.

A new nickel that's made like a penny. It's certainly worth a look at.

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.