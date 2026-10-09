Surreal, humbling and unforgettable: My Hall of Fame experience

There are some moments in life that you know you will never forget. For me, Thursday, September 24th, was one of those moments.

I’ve had a couple of whirlwind weeks leading up to my induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, and even now, I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.

From the moment I found out I had been nominated back in May, to receiving the incredible news in June that I would actually be inducted, to walking into the beautiful new American Dream Theatre in East Rutherford, it has been an unbelievable, emotional and incredibly humbling journey.

And honestly, when I first found out I was going to be inducted, I thought someone was punking me. I’m serious.

When I received the email from Steve Edwards, President of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, telling me I was going to be inducted, I just stared at it. I thought, This has to be a joke. It wasn’t. I was dumbfounded.

I think my large stomach actually left my body for a few seconds.

I’ve had a long relationship with the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

I’ve hosted the Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony and worked the red carpet at the event in the past.

I’ve had the privilege of being around some of the biggest celebrities, entrepreneurs, entertainers and philanthropists who have been inducted into those hallowed halls and now, somehow, I would be joining them. Surreal.

New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 | Photo by Gary Gellman New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 | Photo by Gary Gellman

The people of New Jersey played a role in making this happen, and I am deeply grateful.

The incredible number of people who reached out on social media with congratulations absolutely overwhelmed me. I tried to respond to everyone, but there were simply too many messages.

Please know that I saw them, I appreciated them, and every single one meant something to me.

Then, on September 14th, my friends threw me a huge “Thank You” party. Friends, family, sponsors and radio people came together to celebrate.

Some people even traveled from California, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Florida, Arizona and Brooklyn to be there. That alone was incredibly moving.

My friends Tom Donovan, Carol Stillwell, Denis Gallagher, Pat Guadagno and Bobby Bandiera all paid wonderful tributes. I enjoyed every minute of the night, especially the performance of the Ocean Avenue Stompers.

My friends Debbie and Chris from the Wonder Bar were also fantastic. It was one of those nights where you look around the room and realize just how fortunate you are.

Big Joe Henry and Tommy James | Photo by Gary Gellman Big Joe Henry and Tommy James | Photo by Gary Gellman

And then came the big night. I have to admit, I was apprehensive.

My back had been giving me fits, and I needed to use a wheelchair. That certainly wasn’t how I had pictured arriving at my Hall of Fame induction. But the New Jersey Hall of Fame staff could not have been more accommodating.

They went above and beyond to make sure everything was comfortable and accessible for me, and I cannot thank them enough.

Then, almost immediately after arriving, I ran into a guy I never thought I’d be standing next to at my own Hall of Fame induction: Lawrence Taylor. One of the greatest Giants ever to put on a blue jersey and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. We congratulated each other on our inductions, and he couldn’t have been nicer.

Big Joe Henry and Lawrence Taylor | Photo by John Posada Big Joe Henry and Lawrence Taylor | Photo by John Posada

I did some interviews with the press and then got a real kick out of talking with college radio students who were working in the radio room at the Hall of Fame. Of course, I couldn’t resist talking radio with them. That’s where my heart has always been.

During the class picture, former Governor Chris Christie and former Governor Christine Todd Whitman, who was also being inducted, came over to congratulate me.

They were both gracious and kind, and it was another one of those moments where I had to remind myself: Joe, you’re actually in the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Backstage, I had a great conversation with our host, Danny DeVito, who was a guest on my radio show last year.

I also had the opportunity to talk with Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band and legendary New Jersey artist Tommy James.

And then there was SZA, who was also being inducted. I managed to say a quick hello, although I’m pretty sure she had no idea how excited I was to be standing there.

Big Joe Henry's induction into New Jersey Hall of Fame | Photo by Gary Gellman Big Joe Henry's induction into New Jersey Hall of Fame | Photo by Gary Gellman

Throughout the night, I saw and met so many incredible New Jerseyan,. but more than the celebrities, the red carpet, the photographs or even the induction itself, what really hit me was the feeling of being part of something bigger than myself.

I’ve spent my career talking about New Jersey, celebrating New Jersey and, occasionally, complaining about New Jersey,because that’s what we do here.

But I love this state. I love the people. I love the attitude, the character, the stories and the personalities that make New Jersey unlike anywhere else.

To be recognized by the state I have called home and to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

It was an epic night. It was emotional. It was humbling, and yes, it was still a little surreal.

Thank you, New Jersey.

I am truly blessed, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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