Have you ever been on a first date that you could tell right away was going to end poorly? The other person does one thing wrong, and you think, “Oh… they’re not for me.”

On the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, we asked New Jerseyans what would be an instant dealbreaker in a romantic relationship and it turns out some of us don’t need more than one date to figure out if the pairing is a no-go.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Here are some of the things that would be an instant turnoff for New Jerseyans

Chewing with an open mouth

I’ll start with my own before getting to the responses that were called in. I could never have a meal with someone who is an open-mouth chewer, let alone be in a relationship with them.

It’s disgusting and, frankly, it’s basic manners.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Unwillingness to try your hobbies

Zack in Old Bridge chimed in with this one, and I get it. Your significant other doesn’t always have to join you on outings like hikes or camping trips, but to not even give a single attempt and completely ignore your interests?

That shows a lack of caring that you might not want in a romantic partner.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Constantly being on the phone

Oliver called this one in - and he experienced dating someone like this! She was always looking at her phone, even when he was trying to have a conversation with her.

Set boundaries, people!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Using a fork as a back scratcher at dinner

I was stunned when Krista from Point Pleasant said that she was on a date with someone who did this in front of her.

Gross!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Leaving a small tip on your dinner bill

A double whammy coming from Krista: the same dud date that was using utensils to scratch his itch then left an insulting small tip on the dinner bill.

If the person isn’t willing to treat his servers well, how can you expect them to treat you well?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Trying to get too serious after a short amount of time

Doug rang in with this dealbreaker: if the other person is talking about marriage or kids on a first date, that’s a bit too soon for his taste.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

A third nipple

This one is courtesy of my broadcast partner, Jeff. He broke up with a woman because she didn’t warn him about her third nipple, and it immediately gave him the ick.

How Seinfeld-ian is that?!

Ridiculous NJ sayings that should be on Valentines hearts Because only Jersey understands true Jersey love! Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The History of M&M's: How each amazing color came to be With roots tied to New Jersey, even the colors themselves have a fascinating backstory Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.