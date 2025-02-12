😡 Man charged with terroristic threats

😡 He cut off multiple lanes of traffic and got out of his car, police said

😡 Police released him with a court date

PARAMUS — A North Jersey man is accused of losing his cool and swinging a baseball bat at another car during rush hour, according to police.

George Demirdjian, 31, of Ridgefield Park is charged with third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Demirdjian snapped after another driver honked at him on the ramp from Route 4 East to Route 17 South on Tuesday afternoon, Paramus police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police said the driver of a Honda Odyssey called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report the wild incident.

He told police that he was coming off the ramp onto Route 17 South when a silver Tesla pulled a Jersey Slide — a dangerous maneuver in which a car cuts across multiple lanes of traffic — and cut him off.

The driver of the Odyssey honked at the Tesla driven by Demirdjian, police said.

In response, Demirdjian stopped his car diagonally and cut off multiple lanes of the highway, police said.

Demirdjian got out of the Tesla with a maple wood baseball bat, walked toward the Odyssey, and made a "jab-like motion" at the car's front grille, police said.

He got back in his car and drove off "recklessly" through traffic on Route 17, police said.

Around a quarter down the road, Demirdjian pulled up alongside the Odyssey and swung the baseball bat, police said.

He hit the passenger side of the SUV and damaged the door, police said.

"You're dead, you're a loser," Demirdjian yelled while making a throat-slashing gesture, according to police.

READ MORE: Top Road Rage Cities Revealed

Police said Demirdjian later turned himself in after he was contacted by investigators.

He was released and has a court date set for Feb. 28, 2025.

