For those of us who love horror films, we don't need to wait until Halloween. In fact, it's an absolute joy to watch those types of films all year long. Especially for those of us in New Jersey, where filmmaking has been making it's mark over the past several years.

Speaking of horror and filmmaking, have you ever thought about making one yourself? Better yet, have you ever thought of putting your own ideas to film and submitting them into a film festival?

If this is something you've ever considered, then you're in luck. SModcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, NJ, will be holding their second annual HorrorFest taking place later this summer.

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2nd Annual SModcastle HorrorFest

SModcastle Cinemas, which is owned by New Jersey native and filmmaker Kevin Smith, is currently looking for submissions to take part in their 2nd Annual HorrorFest.

According to FilmFreeway, the goal of the festival "is to showcase indie horror created by aspiring filmmakers for the horror community" with a focus on "films that keep you on the edge of your seats , make your skin crawl and your heart race in this bloody world of horror." And if your film is selected, it will be "showcased in a real movie theatre."

Films will be selected by a panel of judges, and trophies will be awarded for the best in several categories. Those categories include "Best Feature, Best Short, Best Horror Comedy, Best Gore/Make Up, Best Kill, Best Actor, Best Villain, Best Scream", and "Best use of a Kill Weapon."

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Festival Details

You have until May 18, 2026, to get your film submitted by the regular deadline. Notifications will be July 18, with the film festival taking place on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.

More details on the 2nd Annual SModcastle HorrorFest, including how you can submit your project, can be found here.

Smodcastle Cinemas is located on 82 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 07716.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

The Filming of 'Star Wars': Behind the Scenes Photos Behind the scenes photos from the filming of 'Star Wars,' which began shooting on March 22, 1976. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.