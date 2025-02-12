New Jersey is more down home than you would think

The other night a friend of mine made a venison steak dinner that was amazingly delicious. When most people in New Jersey hear the word venison they either don't exactly know what it is or they immediately say, "No thank you."

Over in Pennsylvania, beyond Philly and its suburbs, deer hunting and venison consumption is normal, while in the Jersey suburbs of New York and Philadelphia, not so much.

In the country as a whole, about 67% of the population has had deer meat. There are pockets of our state where deer hunting is more common like the northwestern and southern parts of Jersey. But people here are more off the grid, back to nature and "down home" than you might think.

We decided to ask our listeners what they make or grow at home that most people go to the store for. We had several people call to say they make their own wine, either at their house or at one of the many collectives around the state. Lots of people chimed in to say they brew their own beer.

A few people called to say they make their own maple syrup from their maple trees. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of maple syrup.

A growing trend everywhere around the country and even in New Jersey over the past few years is to raise your own chickens. You may even know someone who brings their extra eggs in to work for their coworkers.

Some estimates put the number at around 13 million people in the United States who raise chickens. Some towns have restrictive ordinances regarding livestock in the yard and many don't. You might be surprised to find out what your neighbors grow, raise eat, or smoke on their own.

