The ‘chicken wars’ rage on in Jersey, and it’s getting to the point you can’t even keep score or remember all the names anymore. KFC and Popeyes seem as old as a Model T Ford at this point.

We’ve seen Raising Cane’s come into our state and win over fans and expand rapidly. Then you’ve got the fast casual Slim Chickens with rapid growth. Zaxby’s just landed in the Garden State last year.

Now, coming soon to the heart of Central Jersey, a name that will be hard to forget.

Daddy's Chicken Shack Daddy's Chicken Shack via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Daddy’s Chicken Shack.

They’re small, but they have big plans. Started in 2018, they already have a presence in Colorado and Texas, and NJ.com reports that for the first time ever they'll have one here in New Jersey. It began when an entrepreneurial chef by the name of Pace Webb was working a celebrity event and offered fried chicken sliders. They proved so popular, that a restaurant concept was born.

Their most popular sandwich is their Nashville Daddy, a buttermilk-brined hot chicken sandwich on a brioche bun with home-made pickles and a special Daddy’s sauce. They also have a Daddy for everyone, from the Simple Daddy, the 512 Daddy, the Deluxe Daddy, and more.

Daddy's Chicken Shack Daddy's Chicken Shack via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

So who gets to experience the first Daddy’s Chicken Shack in New Jersey?

Tinton Falls is the lucky winner. But before you go racing to exit 105 off the Garden State Parkway, now comes the bad news. If this got your mouth watering and your taste buds curious, they won’t be opening until mid-June.

With Jersey’s seemingly endless demand for chicken, it will probably be worth the wait.