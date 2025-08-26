Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Yuhwei Chou, of the Skillman section of Montgomery, had faced two murder charges for the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter and her son, who police reported was 10 months old.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Samantha “Sammy” Ross and Paul Ross were found bound and restrained in their booster seat and baby seat, respectively, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson previously said.

Somerset County siblings Samantha and Paul Ross were laid to rest in November 2021.

Chou’s hands were zip-tied to the steering wheel when a bystander found the disabled Toyota Corolla off a road in Hillsborough, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. about the Mountain View Road, between E. Mountain Road and Pleasant View Road.

Following a celebration of life service, the young siblings were laid to rest on Nov. 19, 2021.

The mom told police she suffocated her children after buying duct tape and zip ties at a hardware store, according to the same affidavit.

🔴 Police officer accused of recording a woman taking off her clothes

🔴 The victim was in a jail holding cell, officials say

🔴 The officer's police department alerted prosecutors

VENTNOR CITY — A police officer working for this Jersey Shore community is accused of spying on a woman and sharing inappropriate videos.

Officer Ryan Bonanni, 24, is charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree computer theft, and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

His charges on Monday come less than two years after Bonanni joined the Ventnor City Police Department as a full-time officer.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was a woman who was arrested by the Ventnor City police on July 6.

She was taken to a holding cell that was in view of surveillance cameras.

Officials said that while in view of the cameras, the woman undressed and engaged in a sex act.

Bonanni used his phone to record the surveillance footage and then sent the videos to other people on Snapchat, prosecutors said.

🚨 ICE agents took a man into custody after stopping a van in Trenton

🚨 Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman has asked ICE to release him

🚨 Agents then went to a home in Trenton but could not produce a warrant

TRENTON — A Central Jersey congresswoman is calling for the release of a city man arrested by ICE on Thursday morning.

Julio Lopez Najera, a Trenton resident, was detained before an ICE standoff at a home on Bayard Street.

ICE and HSI agents stopped Najera's van as he drove to work and then went to a home on Bayard Street and “used threats against Mr. Lopez Najera’s status to gain entry to the home," according to U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District.

A neighborhood watch group was alerted to the presence of ICE agents. The group called the police and surrounded the ICE agents on the ground, claiming they didn't have a warrant. Watson Coleman said ICE also refused to provide their identification.

Najera is being detained at Delaney Hall in Newark.

🔴 Chris Christie criticizes the recent search of John Bolton's home

🔴 The ABC News interview reignites feud between the two Republicans

🔴 Trump previously said Christie was "exonerated"

Donald Trump may have federal officials reopen an investigation into Chris Christie after the New Jersey ex-governor criticized the president for using the U.S. Justice Department to go after his enemies.

It's the latest chapter of the years-long feud between the two Republican politicians.

Still, Trump's response on social media marks a significant escalation.

It also appears to prove Christie's point: that Trump is misusing the highest prosecutorial office in the country.

Christie's comments came after he was asked about the federal investigation into Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton during an appearance Sunday on ABC News with Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent.

The former New Jersey governor said Trump was failing to maintain a separation between the office of the president and the Justice Department.

🚨A large wake knocked Karl Chen and another man off a boat

🚨 Chen was struck by his own boat

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A doctor from Princeton was killed after being thrown from his boat on Barnegat Bay Sunday morning.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a 27-foot Robalo boat struck a large wake, causing the two people on board to be knocked into the water near channel marker 116.

The craft continued to circle and struck Karl Chen, 56, of Princeton. The other person suffered minor injuries.

Beach Haven First Aid Captain Deb Whitcraft told The Sandpiper that the other person was a 51-year-old man who walked to the ambulance on his own power.

Chen was a doctor specializing in internal medicine with the Saint Peter's Healthcare System with an office in East Brunswick, according to the system's website. According to a friends on his Facebook page Chen was an avid fisherman.

