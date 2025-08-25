🚨A large wake knocked Karl Chen and another man off a boat

🚨 Chen was struck by his own boat

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A doctor from Princeton was killed after being thrown from his boat on Barnegat Bay Sunday morning.

State police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a 27-foot Robalo boat struck a large wake, causing the two people on board to be knocked into the water near channel marker 116.

The craft continued to circle and struck Karl Chen, 56, of Princeton. The other person suffered minor injuries.

Beach Haven First Aid Captain Deb Whitcraft told The Sandpiper that the other person was a 51-year-old man who walked to the ambulance on his own power.

'Amazing doctor'

Chen was a doctor specializing in internal medicine with the Saint Peter's Healthcare System with an office in East Brunswick, according to the system's website. According to a friends on his Facebook page Chen was an avid fisherman.

"Friend, father, familyman, fellow Fisherman and amazing physician. You will never be forgotten," a friend wrote on Facebook.

On Aug. 2, a passenger was thrown off a boat in Barnegat Bay when it collided with a 20-foot minke whale. The whale was later found dead floating in the bay. The passenger recovered from the incident.

