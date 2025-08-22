🚆The first round of SEPTA service cuts takes effect Sunday and Monday

With the state Senate and House unable to agree on a budget and funding for public transportation, SEPTA says its first wave of service cuts takes effect on Sunday.

The impact on Bucks County commuters on both rail and buses will be significant.

The first cut will be felt on Monday when five bus lines in Bucks County will be cut.

The second impact is a 21.5% fare increase that takes effect on Monday, Sept. 2.

Service on the Trenton Line, Lansdale/Doylestown Line and the West Trenton Line will be reduced to every two hours midday on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Some peak and evening service will be eliminated, with no service after 9 p.m.

Unless a funding agreement is reached, the Trenton Line will be eliminated in January.

Bucks County service changes posted to the SEPTA website 🔴 Lansdale/Doylestown Line service reduced to every two hours midday. Some peak and evening service will be eliminated. No service after 9 p.m. 🔴 Trenton Line and West Trenton Line service reduced to every two hours with no service after 9 p.m. Weekend service reduced to every two hours. 🔴 Warminster Line service reduced to every two hours middays. Some peak and evening service will be eliminated. No service after 9 p.m. 🔴 127 bus between Trenton and Oxford Valley Mall discontinued with no alternatives available between Tullytown, Levittown and Trenton 🔴 128 bus between Neshminy and Oxford Valley eliminated with no alternatives available between Parx Casino, Tullytown, or Levittown. 🔴 133 bus between Frankford & Knights to Bensalem discontinued 🔴 150 bus between Parx Casino and Plymouth Meeting discontinued 🔴 Boulevard Direct (14 and 20 buses) eliminated between Neshaminy Mall and Frankford Transit Center

Commuters to cars

Less service on SEPTA means passengers will take to their cars to get where they need to go. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission told CBS Philadelphia they expect 275,000 additional vehicles to be on highways around the area.

Commutes on Route 95 from Bucks County into Philadelphia will be 18% longer, according to their travel models. The group's models also expect additional traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295.

NJ Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro told New Jersey 101.5 the agency expects a "minimal" impact on Garden State highway traffic volume.

