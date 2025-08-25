🔴 Police officer accused of recording a woman taking off her clothes

🔴 The victim was in a jail holding cell, officials say

🔴 The officer's police department alerted prosecutors

VENTNOR CITY — A police officer working for this Jersey Shore community is accused of spying on a woman and sharing inappropriate videos.

Officer Ryan Bonanni, 24, is charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree computer theft, and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

His charges on Monday come less than two years after Bonanni joined the Ventnor City Police Department as a full-time officer.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was a woman who was arrested by the Ventnor City police on July 6.

She was taken to a holding cell that was in view of surveillance cameras.

Ventnor City Police Officer Ryan Bonanni is accused of illegally recording a woman in a jail holding cell (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Ventnor City Police Officer Ryan Bonanni is accused of illegally recording a woman in a jail holding cell (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Officials said that while in view of the cameras, the woman undressed and engaged in a sex act.

Bonanni used his phone to record the surveillance footage and then sent the videos to other people on Snapchat, prosecutors said.

In a statement to BreakingAC.com, Ventnor Police Chief Joseph Wootton said that they found out about the incident the next day and alerted the prosecutor's office.

“We understand the charges against a Ventnor officer reflect poorly on our department, but they do not depict the department as a whole," Wootton said.

