NJ police officer sent illegal recordings of naked woman in jail on Snapchat, officials say
VENTNOR CITY — A police officer working for this Jersey Shore community is accused of spying on a woman and sharing inappropriate videos.
Officer Ryan Bonanni, 24, is charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree computer theft, and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.
His charges on Monday come less than two years after Bonanni joined the Ventnor City Police Department as a full-time officer.
According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was a woman who was arrested by the Ventnor City police on July 6.
She was taken to a holding cell that was in view of surveillance cameras.
Officials said that while in view of the cameras, the woman undressed and engaged in a sex act.
Bonanni used his phone to record the surveillance footage and then sent the videos to other people on Snapchat, prosecutors said.
In a statement to BreakingAC.com, Ventnor Police Chief Joseph Wootton said that they found out about the incident the next day and alerted the prosecutor's office.
“We understand the charges against a Ventnor officer reflect poorly on our department, but they do not depict the department as a whole," Wootton said.
