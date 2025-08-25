NJ police officer sent illegal recordings of naked woman in jail on Snapchat, officials say

Officer Ryan Bonanni is charged with invasion of privacy and official misconduct (Ventnor City Police Department via Facebook/Google Maps)

VENTNOR CITY — A police officer working for this Jersey Shore community is accused of spying on a woman and sharing inappropriate videos.

Officer Ryan Bonanni, 24, is charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree computer theft, and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

His charges on Monday come less than two years after Bonanni joined the Ventnor City Police Department as a full-time officer.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was a woman who was arrested by the Ventnor City police on July 6.

She was taken to a holding cell that was in view of surveillance cameras.

Ventnor City Police Officer Ryan Bonanni is accused of illegally recording a woman in a jail holding cell (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)
Officials said that while in view of the cameras, the woman undressed and engaged in a sex act.

Bonanni used his phone to record the surveillance footage and then sent the videos to other people on Snapchat, prosecutors said.

In a statement to BreakingAC.com, Ventnor Police Chief Joseph Wootton said that they found out about the incident the next day and alerted the prosecutor's office.

“We understand the charges against a Ventnor officer reflect poorly on our department, but they do not depict the department as a whole," Wootton said.

