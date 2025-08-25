Trump threatens ‘sloppy’ ex-New Jersey governor with new ‘Bridgegate’ investigation
Donald Trump may have federal officials reopen an investigation into Chris Christie after the New Jersey ex-governor criticized the president for using the U.S. Justice Department to go after his enemies.
It's the latest chapter of the years-long feud between the two Republican politicians.
Still, Trump's response on social media marks a significant escalation.
It also appears to prove Christie's point: that Trump is misusing the highest prosecutorial office in the country.
Christie's comments came after he was asked about the federal investigation into Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton during an appearance Sunday on ABC News with Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent.
The former New Jersey governor said Trump was failing to maintain a separation between the office of the president and the Justice Department.
“You were told this. You were told that this was what he was going to do. And not by me, by Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign. He told you that he was going to do this, that he was going to have a Justice Department that acted as his personal legal representation," Christie said.
On Friday, Trump said he was not given advanced notice of the FBI's search of Bolton's home.
However, the president did refer to himself as the "chief law enforcement officer."
Trump hits back with "Bridgegate" after Christie interview
After the interview, Trump said on Truth Social that the federal government may reopen the investigation into the "Bridgegate' political scandal.
In 2016, former Christie aide Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni, a former state senator and former port authority official, were both convicted of fraud.
Federal prosecutors said Kelly and Baroni lied about a fake traffic study to justify closing lanes on the George Washington Bridge. The goal was to punish the mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie's reelection campaign, officials said.
Christie was not charged with any crimes in connection with the 2013 fiasco. He has denied any knowledge of the payback plan.
However, on Sunday, Trump said the former governor "lied about the dangerous and deadly closure of the George Washington Bridge."
"Chris refused to take responsibility for these criminal acts. For the sake of JUSTICE, perhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again? NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump's comment about the "deadly" closure is likely referring to the delays paramedics faced on the George Washington Bridge. A 91-year-old woman suffered a cardiac arrest and later died, though her family said the gridlick likely did not play a factor in her death.
Trump has said Christie was exonerated in Bridgegate scandal
The call to reopen the investigation into "Sloppy Chris" Christie's ties to Bridgegate is an about-face for the president, who previously said that Christie was exonerated in the scandal.
In May 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned Kelly and Baroni's fraud convictions.
At the time, Trump said it was "complete and total exoneration" for Christie and anyone else accused in the scandal.
It's unclear how Trump's DOJ would justify reopening the "Bridgegate" investigation.
