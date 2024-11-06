This is how big names from NJ are reacting to Trump bombshell win

New Jersey has been quick in reacting to election results, topped by the return of former President Donald Trump and New Jersey electing the first Korean-American to the U.S. Senate.

New Jersey native musician and hit producer Jack Antonoff shared a message to X that said in part: "When we’re afraid we lean on each other. right now we are going to do exactly that. we are going to be there for each other."

"Last night, democracy was sacrificed at the alter of indifference. We owe it to our children to revive it." Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who is vying for the Democratic nod in the race for governor, said on Facebook. Former Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC News that President Joe Biden “broke faith with the people who voted for him” by running for a second term…. Kamala Harris had to inherit all of that.”

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, who is also among Democrats vying for the gubernatorial nomination next year, reacted on X: “For NJ to so massively underperform says a ton. For a year our campaign for governor has focused on reforming the Democratic Party in NJ + we have been spot on.

"I have said time and again that the dem party in NJ is lazy, ineffective, and leadership has monetized positions for personal gain as opposed to growing the party.”

“New Jersey Democrats have a huge reckoning ahead, one way or the other," The Rebovich Institute, where Micah Rasmussen is the director, said on X.

“The work doesn't end when you win. And the world doesn't end when you lose," former Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski wrote on X. "Hold on to your principles and your faith today everyone. Things will get worse before they get better, but there is much we cannot predict, and always more to be done.”

