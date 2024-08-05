One of New Jersey’s former Republican governors was among a growing roster of political figures reaching “across the aisle" to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Former NJ Gov. Christine Todd Whitman addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention, on Aug. 17, 202 (Handout, DNCC via Getty Images) Former NJ Gov. Christine Todd Whitman addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention, on Aug. 17, 202 (Handout, DNCC via Getty Images) loading...

In addition to former Gov. Christie Todd Whitman, at least two former Trump staffers were part of Republicans for Harris — Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye. Other members as of Monday included former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts, former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

ARCHIVE- U.S. Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) in Dec 2022 on the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol (Chip Somodevilla,Getty Images) ARCHIVE- U.S. Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) in Dec 2022 on the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol (Chip Somodevilla,Getty Images) loading...

There were also 16 former Republican members of Congress signed onto the grassroots effort, including Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh of Illinois and Susan Molinari of New York.

ARCHIVE 2019- White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (L) with Pres. Donald Trump on Nov. 8, 2019 in Washington, DC (Chip Somodevilla_Getty Images) ARCHIVE 2019- White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (L) with Pres. Donald Trump on Nov. 8, 2019 in Washington, DC (Chip Somodevilla_Getty Images) loading...

Grisham was the third out of four White House press secretaries for Trump, while Troye was national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Troye said on X: “As someone who served in the Trump White House, I witnessed the destruction & chaos firsthand. A second Trump term will bring more turmoil."

"As a lifelong Republican, I may not agree with Kamala Harris on everything, but I trust her to protect our freedoms, uphold the rule of law & provide steady leadership on the world stage. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris. #RepublicansforHarris”

Grisham retweeted a post in which she was quoted as saying: “I might not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on everything, but I know that she will fight for our freedom, protect our democracy and represent America with honor and dignity on the world stage.”

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been another prominent Republican in the spotlight for endorsing Harris.

New Jersey's most recent former Republican governor, Chris Christie, has been commenting without endorsement on the presidential race for ABC News, including on “This Week" on Sunday.

