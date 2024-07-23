Murphy meets with Trump, heads to DC amid VP rumors

✔ Gov. Murphy heads to D.C. amid VP rumors

✔ Sen. Cory Booker also touted as VP candidate

✔ Murphy met with Trump after assassination attempt

Gov. Phil Murphy is headed to Washington amid rumors he is being considered as a potential running mate for Kamala Harris.

While Murphy's office confirmed the trip, they would not disclose why he is headed to D.C. or who he is meeting with. The trip is scheduled for this afternoon and Murphy is expected back in New Jersey this evening.

Several published reports have indicated Murphy is a potential pick for Harris' running mate, but he has not made the short lists being published by national news outlets.

Murphy says he is “flattered people have raised my name.”

NJ Delegates support Harris for President

Gov. Murphy was among those on a call with the state's Democratic Delegation.

New Jersey Democratic State Committee Chair LeRoy J. Jones Jr. issued a statement after the call saying delegates "voted a resounding YES to endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

The Associated Press reports Kamala Harris has enough delegate support to claim the Democratic nomination for President.

"During the call tonight it was made abundantly clear that New Jersey Democrats want to see Vice President Kamala Harris become our Presidential nominee and Party standard-bearer in this upcoming fight for our country’s future," Jones said.

"I want to thank Governor Murphy, Senator Booker, our Congressional delegation, State, County and local leaders, and delegates who spoke tonight from the heart about their support for Vice President Harris and who spoke of the achievements of President Biden these last few years, and over the course of his long career."

A poll of delegates from across the country by the Associated Press indicates Harris now has enough delegates to secure the nomination.

Another New Jersey official touted as VP

New Jersey U.S. Senator Cory Booker ran an unsuccessful campaign for President in 2020.

After participating in five debates and appearing on stage with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Booker failed to qualify for the sixth debate and ended his campaign on January 13, 2020.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks on Gateway Turnaround Hudson Tunnel project at Penn Station

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5) thinks Harris should consider Booker as her running mate.

Gottheimer, who is rumored to be considering a run for New Jersey Governor, was asked about Harris and potential running mates at an unrelated press conference on Monday.

According to New Jersey Globe, the congressman said he hopes she considers someone from New Jersey.

He then mentioned Sen. Cory Booker who he called "unbelievable."

Gottheimer said Booker could be "great vice president." He did not mention Gov. Phil Murphy by name.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. says Sen. Cory Booker would be an "unbelievable" running mate for Kamala Harris.

Despite Gottheimer's endorsement, there is no indication Harris is considering Booker as a potential running mate.

Murphy meets with Trump

Following a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Gov. Phil Murphy traveled to Bedminster to meet with the former president at his golf club.

The Washington Post reports the governor and First Lady Tammy Murphy offered their well wishes on Saturday, a week after the assassination attempt and a day before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (L) in the Oval Office of the White House April 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The Post claims Murphy and Trump discussed several topics, including Biden's presidency.

Murphy is a strong Biden supporter, but a spokesman for the governor told NJ.com, "The governor is an American first and believes an issue as serious as the safety of current and former presidents transcends partisan politics."

