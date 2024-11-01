Could Donald Trump win New Jersey this year? According to voter registration trends and recent polls, that would be highly unlikely.

But every vote counts. And a presidential candidate’s failure to clinch all of New Jersey’s 14 votes in the Electoral College doesn’t mean his party can’t claim important victories on the county and municipal levels.

That’s why on Tuesday, Nov. 5, New Jersey 101.5 won’t be “calling” the presidential race and calling it a day as soon as polls close at 8 p.m. We will be counting all the votes.

Listen to New Jersey 101.5 news anchor Eric Scott on air Tuesday from 7 to 11 p.m. and follow our coverage online as we track vote totals for president, the U.S. Senate race between Republican Curtis Bashaw and Democratic Congressman Andy Kim, and the only competitive House race in the state between Congressman Tom Kean Jr. and Democratic challenger Sue Altman.

STAY INFORMED: NJ ELECTION INFO

✅ Why wait for Election Day? How to cast an early vote in New Jersey

✅ How NJ will count early, mail-in, provisional and Election Day votes

✅ Poll: NJ voters say who they think will win the presidential election

✅ NJ shattering records with early voting

✅ Do you trust NJ on Election Day? Work to protect your vote is underway

New Jersey 101.5 will rely on the highly accurate Associated Press to track election results in the rest of the nation, particularly in the handful of battleground states such as neighboring Pennsylvania.

The AP has been calling elections for more than 170 years. It’s an important service that helps the public determine who won an election without waiting weeks for the official tallies.

How does the AP do it?

Like New Jersey 101.5, the AP tracks ongoing vote counts from country clerks. The AP keeps track of how many ballots are still uncounted and which regions the votes are coming from. They also track recent voting trends and demographic data and use results from AP VoteCast, a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the AP and Fox News.

“The AP’s race calls are not predictions and are not based on speculation,” the nonprofit news organization explained last month. “They are declarations based on an analysis of vote results and other election data that one candidate has emerged as the winner and that no other candidate in the race will be able to overtake the winner once all the votes have been counted.”

It’s important to remember that each county in New Jersey (not to mention counties across the country) handle elections a little differently. We don’t have a national system like other nations. Some counties will report election results as they trickle in after polls close. Other counties will reveal their results after they’re done counting for the night.

Looking at real-time election results on election night can give the false impression that one candidate is “ahead” or that the race is “close” if one doesn’t pay attention to the number of polling places that have been counted — or where those polling places were located.

For example, if the first polling places to be counted in a Republican-leaning county come from a solidly Democratic city, it can appear that the Democratic candidate is ahead early on when in reality there were always more votes waiting to be counted from the more conservative districts.

New Jersey 101.5 will tabulate the presidential, U.S. Senate and Central Jersey's 7th Congressional District election results on a county-by-county basis.

Sometime after Tuesday, we will present the results on a municipal level, allowing us to see whether local voter trends have shifted since the 2020 and 2016 races.

Questions about the election? Call the state Division of Elections at 1-877-658-6837 or report problems to your county election officials.

We also want to hear from you. Email our newsroom at contact@nj1015.com

See what early voting looks like in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy