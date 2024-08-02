Philly mayor jumped the VP gun with PA Gov. Shapiro tweet?

As Vice President Kamala Harris has been closing in on announcing a running mate in her Democratic presidential campaign, a social media video posted on Friday launched speculation that the news had leaked.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker shared a video to X around 2 p.m. that supported Harris for President — and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for Vice President.

"Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroPA for VP! We are One CITY, One REGION, and ONE Commonwealth United," Parker captioned the montage video, tagging city and state democratic organizations.

Shapiro has been on shortlists for VP contenders, alongside New Jersey native, retired Naval fighter pilot and astronaut turned U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have also been named as still in the running, by various news outlets including ABC News, as Harris' campaign has said the pick would be made by Monday. A Harris campaign rally has been announced for Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 6 — and the Inquirer separately reported that Shapiro would be in attendance, without yet knowing in what capacity. Elsewhere in PA on Friday, Shapiro was asked to respond to comments made by Republican Vice Presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, who said the democrat's speech pattern was like a "bad impression of [former Pres.] Barack Obama." Shapiro laughed off the comparision as an insult, before laying into Vance as a "total phony baloney" and saying that former Pres. Donald Trump clearly had "buyer's remorse" in choosing his own runningmate. The PA governor added, "I'll be ready for whatever the hell J.D. Vance throws in my direction."

